India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 5.13% in September compared to the corresponding month last year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday. The wholesale price inflation had stood at 4.53% in August 2018, and 3.14% in September 2017.

Food articles became cheaper by 0.21% year-on-year in September. The price of pulses dropped by 18.14% since the same month last year, the price of vegetables by 3.83%, onion by 25.23% and fruits by 7.35%. However, potato prices rose 80.13% and crude petroleum 47.83%.

In the fuel and power category, liquefied petroleum gas became more expensive by 33.51%. The price of petrol increased by 17.21% and that of high speed diesel by 22.18%.

In the manufactured goods sector, prices of sugar fell by 12.91%. However, the price of manufacture of basic metals rose by 12.78%.

Data released last week had shown that retail inflation rose slightly to 3.77% in September, from 3.69% in August. The increase in retail inflation was driven by higher food and fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.