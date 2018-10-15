Malayalam film director Aashiq Abu and actor Rima Kallingal on Sunday announced that their production house Original Pixels in Motion will set up internal complaints committees for its films to create a safe workplace.

“We will set up ICCs [internal complaints committees] for all movies produced by us in the future,” Abu said in a Facebook post. “Artistes can report work-related complaints and harassment against women to these committees. Safe workplace for everybody!”

This step comes in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against several journalists, media professionals, actors, writers and corporate executives since October 5. The campaign, called the #MeToo movement in India, has sent tremors through the film, music and media industries.

Some of the men accused of sexual misconduct are Union minister MJ Akbar, former Hindustan Times political editor Prashant Jha, actor Alok Nath, directors Vikas Bahl and Sajid Khan, senior Times of India editors KR Sreenivas and Satadru Ojha, author Kiran Nagarkar, journalists Vinod Dua and CP Surendran, Tamil poet Vairamuthu and Malayalam actor Mukesh.