Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant Sharma’s wife, who was shot at by his personal security officer in Gurugram on Saturday, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning, ANI reported. Their son, who was also shot at, is undergoing treatment and is said to be in a critical condition, according to News18.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Mahipal Singh, soon after the incident. He had been in charge of the judge’s security for the last two years. According to police, Mahipal called Sharma soon after the incident and told him he had shot his wife and son, according to Hindustan Times. He allegedly shot at them with his service revolver.

“The accused during interrogation said he was mentally disturbed and irritated as he was asked to take them to the market and he did not like doing household chores,” said Police Commissioner KK Rao. Singh reportedly told police that he felt “possessed” at the time of the incident.

Singh reportedly first shot the wife and then the son in front of several witnesses, before attempting to drag the judge’s son into a car. After struggling for a while, he left the victim on the road and fled.

Rao said Singh then went to a village in Islampur, where he spent an hour with a friend. Singh first told his friend that the judge’s wife and son had met with an accident and then confided in him that he had shot them. Singh’s friend then informed police.

Singh is a resident of Bhungarka village in Haryana’s Narnaul.