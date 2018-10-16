The fourth and final phase of the urban local body elections began in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday amid tight security, reported Greater Kashmir. The polling began at 6 am and will close at 4 pm.

Heavy security has been put in place near the 308 polling stations across Srinagar and Ganderbal. Security personnel have set up check points across these regions where polling is taking place. High-speed mobile internet services were suspended in southern and central Kashmir, including in Srinagar, reported ANI.

Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra on Monday said 156 candidates are in the fray for 37 wards in two urban local bodies – Ganderbal Municipal Committee and Srinagar Municipal Corporation, reported Rising Kashmir.

Polling in the final phase was earlier scheduled to take place in 132 wards in eight municipal bodies across six districts, all in Kashmir Valley. However, there were no or only one candidate in several wards, which reduced the number of wards going to polls to 37. There will be no election for municipal committees of Pattan, Pampore, Khrew, Pulwama, Shopian and Dooru-Verinag, reported Rising Kashmir.

Except Pattan, all the other urban local bodies are in South Kashmir, which has seen a rise in militancy-related incidents and civilian protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016.

In the last three phases, the voter turnout in Kashmir Valley was low – 8.2% voting in the first phase, 3.4% in the second, and 3.5% during the third phase. Across the state, voter turnout during the first phase was 56.7%, and the second phase just 30%. Srinagar and southern Kashmir towns recorded a dismal voter turnout, while voting was high in Kupwara, Handwara, Sumbal and Uri – all in northern Kashmir.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for boycott of the elections and shutdown in poll-bound areas. The National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the elections over the Centre’s stand on the Article 35A of the Indian Constitution.