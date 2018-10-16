Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured after suspected militants opened fire at a camp in Newa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday night, reported Kashmir Reader.

The injured jawans have been identified as Amit Kumar and Santosh Bharti. “Both have been hospitalised for medical treatment,” a police statement said, according to The Indian Express.

An unidentified police official said the militants fired a grenade and then opened fire at the camp. Soon after the attack, security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area.

Police have registered a case and investigation has begun, Hindustan Times reported quoting a police spokesperson.

The attack on the camp comes three days after a suspected militant was killed during a gunfight in the district. The Kashmir Zone Police identified the deceased as Sabir Ahmed Dar, a member of the Hizbul Mujaideen extremist group. They also said arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

The attack came ahead of the fourth and final phase of the urban local body polls in 37 wards in central Kashmir’s Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.