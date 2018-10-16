The big news: Protestors stop women from entering Sabarimala temple, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A former BSP MP’s son was booked for brandishing a gun at a couple in Delhi, and two Goa Congress legislators joined the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Women on their way to Sabarimala Temple forced out of bus by protestors: A meeting between the stakeholders ended when the representatives of the former Pandalam royal family walked out.
- Former MP’s son booked for brandishing gun at a couple outside hotel: Delhi Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Ashish Pandey, son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP and brother of a sitting Uttar Pradesh MLA.
- Goa Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte join the BJP: Their resignations mean the Congress is no longer the single largest party in the 40-member Assembly.
- Law ministry endorses proposal to remove time limit on reporting child sexual abuse, says Maneka Gandhi: The women and child development minister has asked that people be allowed to report such abuse even 15 years later.
- Dassault unions’ records show partnering Reliance was ‘imperative’ for Rafale deal, reports French blog: Portail Aviation published the minutes of a meeting between the French manufacturer’s two trade unions and its chief operating officer.
- Central Vigilance Commission completes analysis of top 100 banking frauds in the country: Vigilance Commissioner TM Bhasin said the analysis was shared with the RBI, Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other agencies.
- Yash Raj Films sacks top executive Ashish Patil after sexual harassment allegations: Bollywood talent manager Anirban Blah was asked to step down after harassment allegations surfaced against him. NSUI national president Fairoz Khan resigned after charges of sexual harassment.
- Religious leader Rampal Dass sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Haryana: He heads a sect that worships the 15th-century poet and mystic Kabir, who is known for preaching tolerance.
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj: The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have opposed the state’s move.
- North and South Korea hold first round of talks with UN Command on demilitarising the border: At a closed-door meeting, the two countries agreed upon several steps to be implemented over the next month.