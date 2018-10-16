A look at the headlines right now:

Women on their way to Sabarimala Temple forced out of bus by protestors: A meeting between the stakeholders ended when the representatives of the former Pandalam royal family walked out. Former MP’s son booked for brandishing gun at a couple outside hotel: Delhi Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Ashish Pandey, son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP and brother of a sitting Uttar Pradesh MLA. Goa Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte join the BJP: Their resignations mean the Congress is no longer the single largest party in the 40-member Assembly. Law ministry endorses proposal to remove time limit on reporting child sexual abuse, says Maneka Gandhi: The women and child development minister has asked that people be allowed to report such abuse even 15 years later. Dassault unions’ records show partnering Reliance was ‘imperative’ for Rafale deal, reports French blog: Portail Aviation published the minutes of a meeting between the French manufacturer’s two trade unions and its chief operating officer. Central Vigilance Commission completes analysis of top 100 banking frauds in the country: Vigilance Commissioner TM Bhasin said the analysis was shared with the RBI, Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other agencies. Yash Raj Films sacks top executive Ashish Patil after sexual harassment allegations: Bollywood talent manager Anirban Blah was asked to step down after harassment allegations surfaced against him. NSUI national president Fairoz Khan resigned after charges of sexual harassment. Religious leader Rampal Dass sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Haryana: He heads a sect that worships the 15th-century poet and mystic Kabir, who is known for preaching tolerance. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj: The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have opposed the state’s move. North and South Korea hold first round of talks with UN Command on demilitarising the border: At a closed-door meeting, the two countries agreed upon several steps to be implemented over the next month.