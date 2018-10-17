The domestic benchmark indices on Wednesday rallied for the fourth straight session after encouraging second-quarter earnings from technology major Infosys and positive global cues, PTI reported.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 35,313.72, up 151.24 points or 0.4%, at 10.40 am, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was at 10,608.95, up 24.20 points or 0.2%. On Tuesday, the markets had closed on a high note amid positive cues from international markets. Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended at the highest mark since October 4.

On Tuesday, Infosys reported its net profit for July-September at Rs 4,110 crore, up 13.8% since the same quarter last year.

ITC was the top gainer on both indices on Wednesday morning. Other stocks that gained the most on the Sensex were Coal India, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hero MotoCorp. Shares of HCL Technologies, Infosys, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp performed the best on Nifty 50.

The top losers on the Sensex were Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel. On the Nifty 50, the stocks of Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco and Hindustan Petroleum declined the most.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, Taiwan TSEX 50 Index rose 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1% on Wednesday.

The rupee was trading at 73.50 against the dollar after having opened at 73.77 a dollar. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.5%.