Sabarimala protests: Temple opens on second day as 24-hour shutdown begins in Kerala
Protestors stopped a Delhi-based woman journalist from completing her trek up the Sabarimala hill.
Prohibitory orders are in place in four towns of Kerala on Thursday even as some outfits began a day-long shutdown to protest a Supreme Court order allowing women to enter the Sabarimala temple. Violent protests against women devotees and journalists were reported on Wednesday, when the temple’s gates opened to devotees for monthly rituals for the first time since the verdict.
Live updates
10.59 am: The prohibitory orders have been extended till Friday, reports Mathrubhumi.
10.51 am: “The premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together was not taken into consideration,” says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crores of devotees was not taken into account.”
10.47 am: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat says men and women are treated as equals at Sabarimala, according to News18. “We should have built consensus,” he says. “The devotees should have been consulted.”
10.15 am: Protestors pelt stones at buses in Kozhikode and Malappuram. The Kerala state bus service has stopped its operations in the districts following the violence, reports Mathrubhumi. Buses are operating in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.
10.10 am: Prohibitory orders are in effect at four places – Nilakkal, Pampa, Elavunkal and Sannidhanam. Pathanamthitta district collector PB Nooha said that the orders were issued only to stop protests and will not affect pilgrims, reports Manorama Online.
10.05 am: Police are ready to provide New York Times reporter Suhasini Raj security if she wants to enter the temple, reports Mathrubhumi.
10 am: Protestors stop a journalist from Delhi from entering the shrine on Thursday morning. Suhasini Raj, a reporter for The New York Times, was accompanied by a foreign colleague.
She was provided police protection as she began a trek up the Sabarimala hill, but protestors blocked her at Marakkoottam. She was then forced to end the trek and returned to Pamba, reported Asianet. “I was hit with stones,” said Raj. “Protestors hurled abuses at me.”
9.45 am: Some fringe outfits have called for a shutdown in Kerala. A24-hour shutdown, which started at midnight, was called by fringe groups Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad led by Pravin Togadia and the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi, PTI reports.
9.30 am: On Wednesday, the police baton-charged protestors and arrested at least 21 people in Pamba for protesting against the entry of women into the temple. Nine people were arrested on Tuesday. More than 700 police personnel were deployed at the shrine to maintain law and order in the area.
Protestors verbally abused and beat up several women journalists as they attempted to enter the temple on Wednesday. Protestors at Nilakkal base camp damaged a car in which women pilgrims were travelling, reported Malayala Manorama. Nilakkal is a halting place for Ayyappa devotees during the pilgrimage and located about 23 km from the temple.
9.15 am: Activist Rahul Easwar, leading the protests at Sabarimala, was detained on Wednesday. Former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan and the wife and daughter of a chief priest of the temple were taken into custody for protesting against the Supreme Court verdict.
The police also detained family members of the chief priest and the Pandalam royal family, which is the custodian of the temple, for protesting in Pamba, reported The Indian Express.
Kerala’s Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said no one will be allowed to block pilgrims from worshiping at the temple. He visited Sabarimala on Wednesday to facilitate the entry of women into the temple. The temple will be open for devotees to offer prayers until October 22.
9 am: The Sabarimala Temple gates opened to devotees on Wednesday amid violent protests against women devotees and journalists.
Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala temple. The Left government in Kerala has decided to implement the court ruling and not file a review, while the Opposition Congress and the BJP have accused the state of showing “undue haste” in implementing the order. The National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society have filed review petitions in the top court.