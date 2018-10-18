A day after joining the Congress, Rajasthan legislator Manvendra Singh on Thursday said the people of Rajasthan will take revenge against the Bharatiya Janata Party for insulting former Union minister and his father Jaswant Singh, reported PTI. Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7 and the counting will be held on December 11.

“It was not easy for me to quit the BJP as it was my family,” Singh told PTI. “But when I was not heard within the family and a friend [Rahul Gandhi] heard me, it was then that I took the step.”

Singh said the people of Rajasthan, especially those from Barmer, Jalaur, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur will take revenge against the BJP for insulting Jaswant Singh by denying him a party ticket and then expelling him.

The BJP had denied Jaswant Singh a party ticket during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but he contested as an independent from Barmer against the BJP candidate and lost. He was then expelled from the party.

“After Atal ji [Atal Bihari Vajpayee] left, values in the BJP have also gone and old traditional values are no longer there in the BJP,” Manvendra Singh said. “I feel, the decision taken by me has Atal ji’s blessings.” He said joining the Congress was not just a personal decision, but a “collective decision” taken by his supporters “who are fighting for their self-respect”.

When asked if Gandhi was capable of leading the country, Manvendra Singh said in a democracy the leader has to possess the quality of humanity. “Rahul is a repository of humanity,” he said. “I have seen him very closely and the humanity he possesses very few leaders do in this country.”

Manvendra Singh also criticised the state government led by Vasundhara Raje, saying the people of the state will remove her government and the upcoming elections will see a big change in the state.