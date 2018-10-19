Fuel prices fell for the second consecutive day on Friday. A litre of petrol cost Rs 82.38 per litre in New Delhi, down from Rs 82.62 on Thursday. A litre of diesel cost Rs 75.48 per litre, 10 paise lower than on Thursday.

In Mumbai, the cost of one litre of petrol was Rs 87.84 on Friday, a decline of 24 paise. Diesel price declined from Rs 79.24 per litre on Thursday to Rs 79.13 on Friday.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol declined from Rs 84.44 per litre on Thursday to Rs 84.21 per litre on Friday. The price of diesel reduced from Rs 77.43 per litre to Rs 77.33 per litre. Petrol cost Rs 85.63 per litre in Chennai on Friday, a decline of 25 paise. Diesel cost Rs 79.82 per litre, down from Rs 79.93 on Thursday.

On October 4, the Centre had decided to intervene in the market and reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 each. On Thursday, fuel prices reduced for the first time after the Centre’s cuts.