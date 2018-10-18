Prices of petrol and diesel fell on Thursday for the first time since the Centre decided on October 5 to intervene in the market to control the rising prices. A litre of petrol cost Rs 82.62 in New Delhi on Thursday, down 21 paise since Wednesday, according to Indian Oil. Diesel cost Rs 75.58 a litre in the national capital, 11 paise lower than on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol declined from Rs 88.29 per litre on Wednesday to Rs 88.08 on Thursday. The price of diesel reduced from Rs 79.35 per litre to Rs 79.24 per litre.

In Kolkata, one litre of petrol cost Rs 84.44 per litre on Thursday, down from Rs 84.65 on Wednesday. The price of diesel declined from Rs 77.54 per litre to Rs 77.43. A litre of petrol cost Rs 85.88 in Chennai on Thursday, a decline of 22 paise from Wednesday’s price. A litre of diesel cost Rs 79.93, down 11 paise from Rs 80.04 on Wednesday.

The prices had last decreased on October 5, when the Centre reduced the excise duty by Rs 1.50 and said that oil marketing companies would absorb Re 1 per litre.