Three suspected militants were reportedly killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, reported Greater Kashmir. They were shot dead in a failed infiltration bid, an unidentified defence spokesperson said.

On Thursday morning, a search party of the Army’s 5 Grenadiers came across a group of militants at Torna Post in the forests of Boniyar, according to reports. “After being intercepted, the militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight, which continued intermittently till 12.30 pm,” said the officer.

The identity of the dead militants was not immediately known. Four AK-47 and four haversacks were seized as well, ANI reported.

Two suspected militants on Wednesday had lobbed a grenade at security police, injuring three personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to news reports. While the police arrested one of them, the other was killed in an encounter the next day.

Another militant, affiliated to the Hizbul Mujaideen, was killed during a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district last week.