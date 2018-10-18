A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday night, PTI reported. The person was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat and some arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, said an unidentified police official.

On Wednesday, Bhat and another militant threw a grenade at a police party in Pattan area when the team was checking vehicles on a highway following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“During checking, militants on board a vehicle lobbed a hand grenade on the police party,” said a police spokesperson. “Deputy Superintendent of Police Zaffar Mehdi and two police personnel Shabir Ahmad and Ashiq Hussain sustained injuries.”

While Bhat managed to escape, the police arrested his accomplice, Faizan Majeed Bhat.

The two men had recently joined the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant outfit, said the official.