The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Ashish Pandey, who was seen threatening a couple with a gun outside a hotel in the national Capital earlier this week, ANI reported. The court sent Pandey to judicial custody till Monday.

Pandey, who surrendered before the court on Thursday, is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey. Pandey said he was being projected like a “wanted terrorist” and claimed that he had the gun for safety.

The police on Thursday seized the gun that Pandey was seen holding in a video clip as well as his vehicle, NDTV reported. Three women who were with Pandey during the incident have been identified, but it is not clear if they have left the country, said unidentified police officers.

Delhi's Patiala House Court dismisses the bail plea of #AshishPandey, sends him to judicial custody till Monday. He was seen brandishing a gun outside hotel Hyatt Regency on October 14. pic.twitter.com/X2HNALhDHU — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

The Patiala House Court issued a non-bailable warrant against Pandey on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi Police registered a case under various sections of the Arms Act against him. The police have also issued a showcause notice to Hyatt Regency, giving the hotel 15 days to explain why it did not inform authorities on October 14, the day the incident took place.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Pandey hurling abuses at a couple and brandishing a gun at them over a parking dispute at Hyatt Regency Delhi. The man was joined by a woman while another woman filmed the incident from inside a car.