The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said militants launched an under barrel grenade on a camp of the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles in Pulwama’s Shadimarg. Soldiers retaliated by firing at the suspected militants.

In the crossfire, a women identified as Firdousa, was killed, Greater Kashmir reported, quoting unknown officials.

More details are awaited.

On Thursday night, at least seven Army personnel were wounded after an improvised explosive device blew up their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack.