A 52-year-old woman was able to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Saturday only after she showed protestors proof of her age, reported Manorama Online. The situation outside the shrine was tense for the fourth consecutive day after rumours among protestors that the woman was less than 50 years old.

Women of menstruating age have traditionally not been allowed into the temple, but a Supreme Court order last month put an end to the restriction. There have been protests outside the shrine since Wednesday, when the temple gates opened to devotees for monthly rituals for the first time since the court’s order. Protestors have blocked women devotees, activists and journalists who have tried to enter the temple since Wednesday.

Pathanamthitta District Collector PB Nooh played down reports about the incident on Saturday. “A woman came for darshan,” Nooh said. “Some news channels followed her. Then a crowd gathered. That was the only matter.”

Nooh said there is no confirmed report about any young woman visiting the shrine so far.

The police arrested several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party for violating prohibitory orders in place in Sabarimala, Ilavunkal and Pamba until October 23, Manorama Online reported.

Meanwhile, a court in Pathanamthitta rejected the bail plea of activist Rahul Easwar, who protested against the Supreme Court’s order, Hindustan Times reported. Easwar’s wife claimed the activist, who is on a hunger strike, was in a bad condition.

Those who oppose the traditional ban on women entering the shrine contend that it is prejudiced against women and is linked to orthodox notions of menstruating women being impure. However, temple authorities and protestors argue that Ayyappa was believed to have taken a vow of celibacy and the restriction was meant to respect his mission and keep the deity away from distraction. They say this practice has been followed down the ages, because worshippers were required to fast for 41 days before undertaking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala, something that menstruating women could not undergo for physiological regions.

The Left government in the state has decided to implement the court ruling and not file a review petition, while the Opposition Congress and the BJP have accused the state of showing “undue haste” in implementing the order. The National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society have filed review petitions in the top court.

Several women attempted to trek up to the hill shrine on Friday, including activist Rehana Fatima, journalist Kavitha Jakkal, and a devotee Mary Sweety. Jakkal and Fatima abandoned the trek amid protests, and Sweety said there was no option but to return.

Meanwhile, Travancore Devaswom board member KP Sankar Das accused Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru of being in contempt of court for his comments on the temple. Rajeevaru, on Friday, said the temple will be closed if women reach the ‘pathinettam padi’ (18 sacred steps) and the keys will be handed over to the Pandalam royal family, reported Manorama Online.