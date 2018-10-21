Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik does not think a state government can be formed from the present Assembly, PTI reported on Sunday.

The ruling coalition in the state collapsed after the Bharatiya Janata Party ended its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, leading to the resignation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on June 19. Governor’s rule was imposed in the state the next day. The PDP has 28 seats in the 87-member Assembly while the BJP has 25 and the National Conference 15.

“I don’t think so,” Malik said, when asked if a popular government can be formed out of the current Assembly. “At least, I will not be part of any dhandli [shenanigans]. I have not been given any such indication either by the prime minister or by any other central leader.”

The term of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly ends in December 2020. While confirming that he wishes for the elections at the earliest, Malik said, “The decision will be taken by the Centre and the Election Commission. My job is to discharge dual responsibility [of Governor and administrator], which I will continue to do.”

When asked about Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, Malik reiterated that arguments on the matter should be deferred till there is an elected government in place.

Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A, which grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 grants special, autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 31, the court adjourned the hearing on the matter till January 2019 after the Centre and the state administration said hearing the matter now could create law and order problems, particularly during the local body elections, results of which were declared on Saturday.