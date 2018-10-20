Counting of votes in the four phases of urban local body elections began at 9 am on Saturday, PTI reported.

Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said the counting updates and results will be declared by the returning officers from the joint control rooms set up at the venue of counting at district headquarters, reported Rising Kashmir.

The Congress has won all seven wards in Banihal Municipal Committee, according to Kashmir Reader. The party won 12 out of 17 wards in Bandipora Municipal Committee while the Bharatiya Janata Party won three wards, and an independent candidate won in one. One ward on the municipal committee was uncontested.

Congress won the lone contested ward in Budgam Municipal Committee while independent candidates secured six wards in Baramulla district’s Sumbal and the Congress won the remaining five wards.

BJP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir won ward 74 of Srinagar Municipal Corporation by securing eight out of nine votes, reported Greater Kashmir.

The elections were held in four phases on October 8, 10, 13 and 16 covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh. A total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 wards. Of these wards, counting will take place only for about 700 wards, reported Kashmir Reader. The remaining wards either received no nomination or the candidates were elected unopposed.

Of the 598 wards in Kashmir, 231 candidates were elected unopposed while there were no candidates in 181 wards.

The elections are a close race between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, according to PTI. A large number of independents are also in the running. The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the polls over the lack of clarity on Article 35A of the Constitution. Two National Conference workers were shot dead in Srinagar two days ahead of the polling for first phase of elections.

High polling percentages were recorded in Jammu and Ladakh regions. But in the Kashmir Valley, the four phases saw turnouts of 8.2%, 3.3%, 3.49% and 4%, respectively. The overall voting percentage for these polls in the state stood at 35.1%. The polls were held after 13 years.