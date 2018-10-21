At least 18 people died on Sunday after a train was derailed on the east coast of Taiwan. The train was on its way from Taitung and derailed near Yilan county near the coast, Channel News Asia reported. More than 140 people have been injured so far, and the toll might, BBC reported.

All eight of the train’s carriages were derailed, five of which had flipped on to their sides. The report quoted the railways administration as saying that 366 people were on board the train when the accident occurred. Dozens might still be trapped.

The cause of the accident has not been determined yet, but witnesses told local media that they heard a loud noise, followed by sparks and smoke, BBC reported.

Rescue work is in progress and defence forces are also helping local workers.

President Tsai Ing-wen has called the accident a “major tragedy”.