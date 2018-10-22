The Director General of Police in Punjab said on Sunday that the train accident in Amritsar on Friday happened due to negligence, PTI reported. Suresh Arora said Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota will conduct an inquiry to fix accountability.

On Friday, two speeding trains drove through a crowd of people celebrating Dussehra at a ground near the railway tracks. Around 300 people had gathered to watch the burning of an effigy of Ravana. The toll from the incident rose to 62 on Sunday after a person died of their injuries.

Shiromani want Sidhu to quit

The Shiromani Akali Dal core committee on Sunday demanded that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu be sacked, and asked that a case of murder be filed against his wife. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was at the event where the accident took place, claimed she had left before the trains drove into the crowd. However, opposition parties allege she left soon after the tragedy occurred.

Both Sidhu and his wife have blamed the railways for the accident. However, Indian Railways has said that there was no lapse on its part. “People should refrain from organising such events near tracks in future,” Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha had said on Saturday. “I think if precaution had been taken, the accident could have been averted.”

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said it was not a “railway accident” but a case of trespassing on rail tracks.

Organisers did not seek permission

The Amritsar Police on Friday said they had given permission for the celebrations at the Dhobi Ghat ground. The organisers, however, did not take permission from the municipal corporation, and the health and fire departments.

The event was organised by the family of Mithu Madan, the son of a Congress councillor Vijay Madan. Mithu Madan has been missing since the incident.

Police, however, have not initiated any action against the Madans. “The accident took place on the railway track which is under the jurisdiction of GRP. We cannot do anything,” said Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Srivastava.