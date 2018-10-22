A Muslim council issued a notice announcing the expulsion of activist Rehana Fathima, who made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, from the community, PTI reported. The Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council, on October 20, said the BSNL employee was expelled for “hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees”.

On October 19, protestors demonstrating against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women of all ages to enter the shrine vandalised her home after she made an attempt to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Women of menstruating age have traditionally not been allowed into the temple, but a Supreme Court order last month put an end to the restriction. There have been protests outside the shrine since October 17, when the temple gates opened to devotees for monthly rituals for the first time since the court’s order. Protestors have blocked women devotees, activists and journalists who have tried to enter the temple since Wednesday.

The Muslim body also asked the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama’ath to revoke her family’s Mahallu membership. The council’s president A Pookunju said her attempt to enter the temple was against Hindu rituals. “She also participated in the ‘kiss of love’ protest and was performed in the nude in a film, and so has no right to use a Muslim name,” the council’s statement said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police registered a case against Rehana Fathima, based on a complaint lodged by a Thrikkodithanam resident, for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, Online Manorama reported.

Fathima told The Hindu that she will initiate legal action against the temple’s chief priest and the protestors. “I have decided to sue the chief priest, who along with the others joined the protesters and invoked my Muslim identity to call for purification of the hill route which I travelled,” the activist said. “Considering that the hill shrine is the most-known secular place of worship, their real intention was to outrage the religious feelings and thus cause a communal riot.”

In a Facebook post, the activist claimed that people had also sent emails to her company complaining about her.

In March, Fathima stirred a controversy by posting pictures of herself with watermelons covering her chest after a Kozhikode professor said that “Muslim women who do not wear the hijab properly expose their breasts like sliced watermelon”.