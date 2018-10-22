Oil companies reduced fuel prices for the fifth straight day on Monday with petrol costing Rs 81.44 per litre in Delhi, a decrease of Rs 0.30. Diesel prices in the national Capital came down to Rs 74.92 per litre, down from Rs 75.19 on Sunday.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 86.91, down from Rs 87.21 on Sunday, while the price of a litre of diesel decreased from Rs 78.82 to Rs 78.54. In Kolkata, the price of petrol came down 29 paise to Rs 83.29 a litre while diesel price reduced by 27 paise to Rs 76.77. In Chennai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 84.64 on Monday, cheaper by 32 paise, while the price of diesel went down 29 paise to Rs 79.22.

The reduction in prices came on a day petrol dealers in the Capital went on a day-long strike to press the state government to reduce value-added tax on petrol and diesel prices. The Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association said customers were driving to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to buy petrol and diesel as fuel prices there are cheaper.

On October 4, the Centre decided to intervene in the market and reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 each.