The Supreme Court on Tuesday listed the review petitions challenging the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple for November 13, Live Law reported.

Women of menstruating age have traditionally not been allowed into the temple, but a Supreme Court order on September 28 put an end to the restriction. Multiple petitions were filed seeking a review of the court’s order that allowed women of all ages entry into the temple.

The temple opened last week for the first time following the Supreme Court’s order. However, no women between the ages of 10 and 50 were allowed into the temple. Almost a dozen women had tried to enter the temple during this period but were not allowed to. The temple closed on Monday night after five days of monthly rituals.

Several religious outfits have been protesting against the court’s order. The state government had said it would implement the order, but appeared unable to do so. State units of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have also opposed the Supreme Court order.