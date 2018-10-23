The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Delhi court in a case involving Gujarat-based firm Sterling Biotech, PTI reported. In its earlier chargesheet in July, against the director of Sterling Biotech Nitin Sandesara, the agency had accused the firm of taking loans of over Rs 5,300 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which later turned into non-performing assets.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has asked Interpol in Nigeria to verify if Sterling Biotech’s director Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit has entered the country. The Enforcement Directorate has written to seven countries asking them to keep a watch on Sandesara’s movements.

On September 27, the Delhi court asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a chargesheet against a man within a week, for allegedly sending Rs 25 lakh in cash to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s official residence.