The Indian markets fell steeply in early trade on Thursday following a rout in global equities. The BSE Sensex fell by as much as 321 points, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty50 by 99 points, before recovering slightly. At 9.52 am, the Sensex was trading 297.96 points (0.88%) down at 33,736. The broader Nifty50 was 92.25 points (0.90%) below Wednesday’s close at 10,132.50.

The biggest gainers on the Sensex in early morning trade were Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Yes Bank and National Thermal Power Corporation. The top losers were Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Vedanta and ICICI Bank.

The stocks which gained the most on the Nifty were Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra and Yes Bank. The stocks which performed poorest were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and Reliance Industries.

The rupee was trading 22 paise down at 73.36 against the United States dollar at 9.48 am.

Other Asian stocks declined sharply on Thursday, Reuters reported. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 3.5% to a six-month low, Australian shares declined to a one-year low, and Tokyo’s Topix index fell by 3%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng sank 2.2%.