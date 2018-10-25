YSR Congress Party leader and Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was stabbed in the left arm by an unidentified assailant at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday, ANI reported. The politician suffered a minor injury.

The assailant – identified as J Srinivasa Rao, a native of Dhaniyalapalli village near Amalapuram in East Godavari district – worked at the airport, reported The New Indian Express. He reportedly attacked Reddy, who was waiting at the airport lounge before his flight to Hyderabad, after asking him for a selfie. He was overpowered by people standing nearby when he attempted to stab him for the second time.

The police have taken Rao into custody and an inquiry is under way, state Home Minister NC Rajappa told reporters.

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on his arm by unidentified assailant at Visakhapatnam Airport today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lUmmMiaQCi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said he has asked asked agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force, to thoroughly investigate the matter. The CISF guards airports across the country. “Asked secretary civil aviation to fix responsibility,” the minister tweeted. “I strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we will punish the guilty.Investigations are under way, started immediately.”