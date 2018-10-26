CBI tussle: Supreme Court gives CVC two weeks to complete inquiry against Director Alok Verma
Retired Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik will supervise the investigation.
The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Central Vigilance Commission two weeks to complete its investigation into Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma, who moved court against the Centre’s decision to send him on leave.
The court said interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao cannot take any policy decisions, and instructed the agency to submit on November 12 a list of all decisions he has taken since October 23.
Meanwhile, the Congress is set to protest outside CBI offices across the country, demanding Verma’s reinstatement.
Live updates
11.48 am: List of all decisions taken by M Nageshwar Rao have to be placed in a sealed cover on November 12, reports The Hindu.
11.41 am: All decisions taken since October 23, including those related to investigations and transfers of officers, should be submitted to the court in sealed cover at the next hearing, the court has said.
11.32 am: The CVC inquiry has to be conducted under supervision of retired Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik in two weeks, reports Live Law.
11.31 am: Rakesh Asthana’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi tells the court that his client has filed a petition challenging Centre’s decision. “You file a separate writ,” Gogoi tells Rohatgi. “I have, please keep my writ on Monday,” the lawyer responds.
11.30 am: But court says it cannot allow this matter to prolong in the interest of country.
11.29 am: Tushar Mehta says 10 days may not be enough for the CVC to conduct inquiries. He seeks more time.
11.28 am: Interim Director Nageswara Rao will not take any policy decisions, he can do only routine work, Live Law quotes Gogoi as saying.
11.25 am: “At this stage enquiry will be only to find out whether there is a prima facie case,” says Gogoi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeks more time. “Please give me 3 weeks,” he says, according to Bar and Bench.
11.23 am: “We will examine it,” ANI quotes Gogoi as saying. “The only thing we have to see is what kind of an interim order has to be passed,”
11.22 am: Nariman cites to amendment to Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says that enquiry by the Central Vigilance Commission should be completed in 10 days and will be supervised by a Supreme Court judge, reports Bar and Bench.
11.20 am: Fali S Nariman opens arguments for CBI Director Alok Verma, reports Live Law. “Present case is concerned with whether his tenure of two years could be breached at any time,” he says.
11.19 am: In Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to lead a protest march from Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road to the CBI headquarters at 11 am.
11.16 am: ANI tweets images of the Congress’ protests outside the CBI office in Bihar’s capital Patna.
11.14 am: Rakesh Asthana’s plea was filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, who has been the CBI’s lawyer in the Supreme Court, reports Bar and Bench.
11.07 am: The Congress’ protests have begun. Party workers demonstrate outside the CBI office in Bengaluru in Karnataka.
11.05 am: CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana has now moved Supreme Court, challenging the government’s decision to send him on leave, reports Bar and Bench.
10.40 am: Security has been tightened outside CBI headquarters in Delhi ahead of Congress protest, says ANI. Security was earlier increased outside CBI offices in other parts of the country too. The Trinamool Congress will join the protest.
10.30 am: Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Rakesh Asthana says it is just one more case, reports ANI. “What is big about it? It is not as important as you think it is.”
10.05 am: The top court will also hear a plea by non-governmental organisation Common Cause, seeking a Special Investigation Team inquiry into corruption allegations against officials of the agency, including Asthana. Common Cause has accused the government of “brazen interference” in the CBI in order to subvert its functioning. Senior lawyer Dushyant Dave will represent the NGO.
10 am: Senior jurist Fali Nariman will represent Verma, while former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi will represent Asthana. Attorney General KK Venugopal appear in the court for the Centre and the CBI.
9.55 am: CBI chief Alok Verma moved the court on Wednesday morning, hours after the government – which named M Nageshwar Rao the interim director – took the decision. It came amid a tussle between the CBI chief and the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana.