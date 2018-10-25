The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider a petition seeking an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team into the allegations of corruption against the Central Bureau of Investigation, including former Special Director Rakesh Asthana, PTI reported.

The Centre had sent CBI Director Alok Verma and its second-in-command Asthana on leave on Tuesday amid infighting within the premier investigating agency. The government then appointed Nageshwar Rao the interim CBI chief. Subsequently, Verma appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear his plea on Friday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for petitioner, the non-governmental organisation Common Cause. The petition also challenged the appointment of Rao and the removal of Verma and Asthana from their posts.

Bhushan submitted that there were wider corruption problems affecting the investigating agency and said the petition needed to be heard urgently. The bench, also comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, asked for details and said it would then consider if it should grant an urgent hearing. The top court is yet to set a date for the hearing.

The petition accused the government of subverting the premier investigation agency in India through “brazen interference”. It sought the quashing of the October 23 order appointing Rao as the interim CBI chief, and a Special Investigation Team to look into the case.

The petitioners contended that as the court had in a 1998 judgement fixed the tenure of the CBI director at two years, and because Verma was appointed to the post on February 1, 2017, his tenure would only end on January 31, 2019.

The petition said that the CBI director is appointed based on the recommendation of a committee comprising the prime minister, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the chief justice of India. The plea added that no CBI director can be transferred without the consent of this committee, even with the approval of the Central Vigilance Commission.

“It is apparent that the order withdrawing the work [of Verma] has been passed to frustrate the mandate of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, since Verma could not be removed before his tenure without consulting the committee,” Common Cause contended. “The impugned orders make it apparent that the aforesaid decisions have been taken without consultation.”

Last week, the CBI named Asthana in a First Information Report in a bribery case. He was accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe to scuttle an investigation against businessman Moin Qureshi, allegedly involved in multiple corruption cases.

In August, Asthana had accused Verma of illegal activity, and reportedly approached the Central Vigilance Commission, alleging he interfered in investigations. The CBI called Asthana’s complaint malicious and frivolous, and said it was an attempt to intimidate officers investigating Asthana’s role in some cases.

Asthana also claimed Verma was trying to falsely implicate him. He reportedly alleged that Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Sathish Babu, who is an accused in the case, had claimed that it was Verma who was paid the Rs 2-crore bribe.

On Tuesday, Asthana moved the Delhi High Court to get the case against him quashed. The court said no coercive action can be taken against him till October 29.