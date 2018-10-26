The eldest son of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and his family have left Saudi Arabia, AFP reported quoting the Human Rights Watch. Salah Khashoggi and his family arrived in Washington DC on Thursday.

Human Rights Watch’s executive director for the Middle East and North America, Sarah Leah Whitson, confirmed that the family had left Saudi Arabia. Whitson said they were allowed to leave after a travel ban on Salah Khashoggi was lifted. Salah Khashoggi holds a dual US-Saudi citizenship, according to The Guardian.

Salah Khashoggi’s departure came a day after he and his family met King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the al-Yamama palace in Riyadh.

Earlier on Thursday, the office of Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month was premeditated.

After Salah Khashoggi and his family arrived in the United States, State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi leaders in Riyadh earlier this month that Pompeo “wanted Salah Khashoggi returned to the United States”, reported ABC News.

“We are pleased that is the case,” Palladino said, adding that the US is continuing to press for “all the relevant facts” in the killing of Khashoggi. “We intend to consult with Congress and to work with other nations to hold accountable those responsible for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.”

Jamal Khashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, had been living in self-imposed exile in the United States since 2017. He was last seen entering the consulate on October 2. Saudi Arabia had earlier claimed to have no information about Khashoggi’s disappearance, but later admitted he was killed. The country is under mounting international pressure, with several nations accusing it of a cover-up. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Khashoggi’s killing was premeditated and a planned affair.