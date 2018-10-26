The Congress in Goa on Friday demanded that the state government release a video of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to prove that he is fit enough to work, IANS reported.

“At least they should release a video showing that the chief minister is walking, speaking and working,” Congress spokesperson Jitendra Deshprabhu said at a press conference in state capital Panaji. “There is no bulletin or any doctor speaking on his health condition.”

Parrikar has not made a single public appearance since his return to Goa after he was discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14. He has been confined to his home in Taleigao where ICU facilities have been set up. Parrikar was diagnosed with an advanced pancreatic ailment in February. His office has been tight-lipped about the exact nature of his condition.

Deshprabhu said that the opposition Congress would be forced to approach the court for directions to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance government to issue a medical bulletin specifying Parrikar’s condition.

“We request the BJP president not to misguide people,” said Deshprabhu. “The fact should be known to the people of Goa.”

On Wednesday, the party requested for an appointment with Parrikar citing his “zero public appearance”. In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said his party MLAs and office bearers want to meet Parrikar in “person or via video conference at the earliest”.

Congress legislators have claimed that Parrikar’s absence had hurt governance in the state.