The Central Pollution Control Board and the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research issued separate advisories for people as air quality in Delhi continued to remain “very poor” for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

In Delhi on Saturday, air quality in Anand Vihar, Dwarka Sector 8, Punjabi Bagh, Mundaka, Vivek Vihar, Rohini and Narela was “severe”. In the National Capital Region, the air quality in Ghaziabad was severe, while in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded “very poor” air quality, according to a data by the CPCB.

A task force led by the CPCB recommended residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and minimise the use of private vehicles to reduce exposure to toxic air, PTI reported. The task force suggested discontinuing all construction activities between November 1 to 10, involving excavation, stone crushers, and stone crushers that generate dust pollution. It also recommended intensifying efforts of transport department to check polluting vehicles and controlling traffic congestion.

A report by Safar, stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday caused 32% pollution in Delhi, PTI reported. The report analysed the impact of pollutant PM 2.5, which showed that the highest contribution by stubble burning since October 11 was recorded on Friday at 36%. Also called particulate matter, the PM2.5 are particles in the air that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres.

SAFAR also issued a public health advisory because of increasing pollution levels, PTI reported. It asked people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. It also asked people to go for shorter walks instead of jogs and wearing masks while stepping outside.