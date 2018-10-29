Tata Sons said on Monday its contract with Counselage India, the consulting company founded by Suhel Seth, will end on November 30, ANI reported. This comes days after at least seven women publicly accused the high-profile brand consultant of sexual misconduct.

After the allegations surfaced, a spokesperson for Tata Sons had said the company would decide its future course of action after examining the reports about Seth’s conduct.

Unidentified officials told NDTV that the company had decided to prematurely end the contract with Suhel Seth’s firm with a month’s notice. The company had stopped engaging with Counselage after the allegations came up, they said.

Seth refuted one claim made by an anonymous accuser, telling The Quint that he was abroad, and not in Mumbai, when the woman claimed the incident occurred. Seth has not responded to the other allegations so far, and has not posted a single tweet since October 10, when two women accused him of forcibly groping and kissing them. Since then, five other women have spoken about his alleged misbehaviour.

Since October 5, several women have used social media to make allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against several journalists, media professionals, actors, writers and others.

Counselage’s (Suhel Seth) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018: Tata Sons spokesperson pic.twitter.com/BHyc54Ejdp — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018