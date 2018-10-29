The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that devotees of all religions have the right to enter the Sabarimala temple, ANI reported. The High Court expressed dissatisfaction on the application filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s TG Mohandas who sought a ban on the entry of non-Hindus into the temple.

In his petition, Mohandas sought a directive to enforce Rule 3(a) under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965, that prohibits entry of non-Hindus into temples. He also sought an independent investigation into the police action allowing non-Hindu women and non-idol worshippers into the temple following the Supreme Court’s recent order allowing the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50.

Expressing dissatisfaction in his application, the High Court postponed the matter for hearing for two weeks, Mathrubhumi reported. The court told Mohandas that his application seemed to disrupt the secular nature of the state. The court also asked the Kerala government and the Travancore Devaswom Board to submit a report in connection with the matter.

In is petition, Mohandas claimed that a scheme to regulate the entry of non-Hindus is in force in all major temples in the country, The Times of India reported.