Chandrashekhar Verma, husband of former Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma, surrendered in a local court in Begusarai on Monday, PTI reported.

In September, the top court had asked Bihar Police to investigate the couple in connection with the recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their possession. Chandrashekhar Verma will also be questioned about his purported links with Muzaffarpur shelter home rape accused Brajesh Thakur, News18 reported. The wife of one of the accused persons in the case had alleged that Chandrashekhar Verma visited the shelter home regularly.

Judicial Magistrate Yogesh Kumar Mishra on Monday remanded him to judicial custody till November 6.

On October 23, the Supreme Court had questioned the delay in tracking Chandrashekhar Verma down.

In August, the Bihar Police registered a first information report against Manju Verma and her husband after 50 cartridges were found at her in-laws’ house during a raid. The FIR was registered following a raid that was conducted in connection with the rapes of 34 minor girls in a shelter home in Muzaffarpur district.

On October 9, the Patna High Court had quashed a plea seeking anticipatory bail for Manju Verma in a case under the Arms Act, reported PTI.

The minister had stepped down from her post on August 8 after allegations surfaced about her husband Chandeshwar Verma’s links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter home. She accused the media and the Opposition of creating a furore and demanded that Thakur’s call records be made public.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children in the shelter in Muzaffarpur came to light after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar in April. The audit had been ordered by the state government, which filed a first information report against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31. A medical report confirmed the sexual assault of 34 inmates.