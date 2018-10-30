A special National Investigation Agency court in Maharashtra on Tuesday charged all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case with terror conspiracy, murder and related offences, reported ANI.

The seven accused pleaded not guilty after the charges were framed. The court has set November 2 as the next date of hearing.

The court also rejected one of the accused, Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit’s, plea seeking to defer the framing of charges, reported ANI. It said the charges were ready and that they would be framed today. Purohit’s lawyer had filed an application seeking adjournment of framing of charges as he is set to appeal in the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s order refusing to stay the framing of charges on Tuesday.

On October 20, the court rejected Purohit’s plea to not be prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He will be tried under the law along with accused Pragya Singh Thakur. Other accused in the case are retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi, according to The Indian Express.

Thakur said the National Investigation Agency had given her a “clean chit” in the case. “Now, charges have been framed against me,” ANI quoted her as saying. “This was a conspiracy by Congress but I am confident that I’ll come out innocent as the truth always wins.”

Purohit is one of the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and has sought an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team. In September, the Supreme Court rejected Purohit’s plea seeking an investigation into his alleged abduction and torture by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2008.

Purohit, who is accused of having links to radical Hindutva outfit Abhinav Bharat, was arrested in 2008 for allegedly masterminding the blasts on September 29, 2008, that killed six people and injured several more. He is being tried under Section 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court in April allowed Purohit to challenge the framing of charges. Purohit spent nine years in jail before the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in August 2017.