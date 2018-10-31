An Afghan Army helicopter crashed in Anar Dara district of Farah province on Wednesday, killing 20 passengers and crew, TOLO News reported. Some reports said that 25 people were on board the chopper.

Najibullah Najibi, a spokesperson for 207 Zafar Military Corps, said two choppers had been flying to neighbouring Herat province when one crashed. The chopper was carrying members of the Farah provincial council and Zafar Military Corps officials.

The aircraft crashed due to “bad weather” in Anar Dara district, said Farah provincial governor’s spokesperson Nasir Mehri. The Taliban, however, claimed its militants shot down the chopper, reported AFP.

Noorulhaq Khaliqi, a spokesperson for the ground forces unit of the corps, confirmed that the head of the Farah provincial council Farid Bakhtawar, member of the council Jamila Amini and the deputy commander-in-chief of the 207 Zafar Military Corps Nematullah Khalil were among those who died in the crash.