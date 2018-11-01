Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday lifted the suspension of parliament amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, AP reported. The president convened a meeting of the legislature on Monday to end the political stalemate in the country, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

On October 26, Sirisena appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa the prime minister after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe from the post. A day later he suspended parliament till November 16. Two days later, Rajapaksa assumed charge at the prime minister’s secretariat and called for snap parliamentary elections to overcome the “economic and political crisis”.

Sirisena met parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Wednesday to discuss the matter. The president later indicated that he may call parliament session soon. Jayasuriya, who had earlier questioned the sacking of Wickremesinghe, said he will not object to Rajapaksa taking the prime minister’s seat in the next parliament session, local news portal Ada Derena reported.

Rajapaksa and Sirisena’s parties together have only 95 seats, short of majority in the 225-member house. Wickremsinghe’s party has 106 seats on its own, but is also seven short of the majority.

Earlier this week, thousands of protestors took to the streets against Wickremesinghe’s removal and urged the president to “protect democracy”.