Unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party state Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar at around 8 pm while they were on their way home, multiple reports said. State BJP General Secretary Ashok Kaul said two gunmen had carried out the attack.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the area staged a protest soon after the attack, forcing the local administration to impose a curfew, Global News Service reported. According to reports, security have been put on high alert and restrictions have been imposed in other towns in the Chenab Valley region.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Gupta said police personnel were searching for the attackers. “We are investigating as to who is behind the killings,” he added.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdulla offered his condolences to the BJP leader’s family.

Very sad news. My condolences to Anil & Ajit Parihar's family & colleagues. May their souls rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 1, 2018