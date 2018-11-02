The big news: BJP leader, his brother shot dead in J&K’s Kishtwar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: TDP and Congress announced an alliance for ‘democracy and future of the country’, and suspected ULFA (I) militants killed five people in Assam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- J&K BJP Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother gunned down in Kishtwar, say police: A curfew has been imposed in the area and security forces have been put on high alert.
- TDP and Congress announce they will work together to ‘defend democracy and future of the country’: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said ‘a democratic compulsion’ had forced the two parties to unite.
- Suspected ULFA(I) militants kill five people in Assam’s Tinsukia district: The group is yet to claim responsibility for the attack.
- Sri Lankan legislator says Parliament will reconvene only on November 16, contradicts PM: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had told reporters earlier in the day that the president was likely to reconvene the House on November 5.
- Former ISRO labour contractor who was falsely accused of espionage dies: SK Sharma’s civil defamation suit against the Kerala government and the state police had reached the Supreme Court.
- Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda joins Congress: State party chief Dr Ajoy Kumar welcomed Koda, a coal scam accused, to the party.
- SEBI orders Sahara firm to refund Rs 14,000 crore to investors with 15% annual interest: The company was found to have raised the money between 1998 and 2009 in violation of rules.
- Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha asks Opposition leaders if they will support his bill on Ram temple: Sinha, a Hindutva ideologue who was nominated to the Upper House in July, said the ball was now in the Opposition’s court.
- Competition body investigates charges of airfare fixing, looks into airlines’ algorithms: It is looking into allegations of similar pricing by airlines during the 2016 Jat protests and the floods in Chennai a year earlier.
- North Korean women are regular targets of sexual assault, says Human Rights Watch: Pyongyang refuted the organisation’s findings, calling them ‘trite and fictitious’.