J&K BJP Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother gunned down in Kishtwar, say police: A curfew has been imposed in the area and security forces have been put on high alert. TDP and Congress announce they will work together to ‘defend democracy and future of the country’: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said ‘a democratic compulsion’ had forced the two parties to unite. Suspected ULFA(I) militants kill five people in Assam’s Tinsukia district: The group is yet to claim responsibility for the attack. Sri Lankan legislator says Parliament will reconvene only on November 16, contradicts PM: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had told reporters earlier in the day that the president was likely to reconvene the House on November 5. Former ISRO labour contractor who was falsely accused of espionage dies: SK Sharma’s civil defamation suit against the Kerala government and the state police had reached the Supreme Court. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda joins Congress: State party chief Dr Ajoy Kumar welcomed Koda, a coal scam accused, to the party. SEBI orders Sahara firm to refund Rs 14,000 crore to investors with 15% annual interest: The company was found to have raised the money between 1998 and 2009 in violation of rules. Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha asks Opposition leaders if they will support his bill on Ram temple: Sinha, a Hindutva ideologue who was nominated to the Upper House in July, said the ball was now in the Opposition’s court. Competition body investigates charges of airfare fixing, looks into airlines’ algorithms: It is looking into allegations of similar pricing by airlines during the 2016 Jat protests and the floods in Chennai a year earlier. North Korean women are regular targets of sexual assault, says Human Rights Watch: Pyongyang refuted the organisation’s findings, calling them ‘trite and fictitious’.