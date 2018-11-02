The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) on Friday said it had no role in the killing of five people in Tinsukia district of Assam on Thursday. One person was injured in the attack. Romel Asom, a member of the militant organisation’s publicity department, issued a press release denying responsibility for the murders.

“We, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) would like to make it clear to all concern authorities that our organisation does not have any involvement in the firing incident that occurred on 1st November, 2018 at Sadiya Saikhowaghat in Tinisukia District,” the press release said.

An unidentified official said six men were made to stand in a row on the banks of the Brahmaputra river before being shot. The deceased were identified as Bengali-speaking workers Subal Das, Dhanai Namsudra, Anant Biswas, Shyamal Biswas and Abinash Biswas, a district intelligence official told Scroll.in.

“The attack might have been [carried out] over resentment against the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s bid to derail the National Register of Citizens by pushing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016,” a spokesperson for the group told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation has called a 12-hour shutdown in Tinsukia on Friday to protest against the killings, ANI reported.

“Some motorcycle-borne men indiscriminately opened fire on the youth who were playing ludo at a dhaba in Kherbari village,” Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attack and directed ministers Keshav Mahanta and Topon Kumar Gogoi to visit the site. Sonowal has asked Director General of Police Kula Saikia and Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Agarwal to oversee the investigation.

Intelligence officials were reportedly tipped off about the attack, which was planned as a retaliation against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, aims to make crucial changes to the Citizenship Act of 1955. If passed, it would make undocumented immigrants – Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis – from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh eligible for citizenship. It would also ease the terms of naturalisation of individuals from these groups.

On October 23, protestors attempted to stop transport services and burnt tyres in several parts of the state after several groups called for a shutdown to protest against the proposed legislation.