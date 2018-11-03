Several protestors were injured after police resorted to baton-charge to quell a demonstration against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow on Friday, reports said. The protestors, applicants for the 68,500 posts of assistant teachers in primary schools, were demonstrating against the Adityanath government’s alleged corruption in the selection.

Images of injured protestors surfaced on social media. The injured protestors were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Applicants mercilessly larthicharged by UP police during protest in Lucknow following an HC order to initiate CBI probe in the recruitment exercise that begun earlier this year to fill 68,500 posts of assistant teachers in primary school. pic.twitter.com/cF4sauq5lk — Piyush Rai (@PiyushRaiTOI) November 2, 2018

The protest followed the Allahabad High Court’s order on Thursday directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry into the selection process via the Assistant Teachers Recruitment Examination, 2018.

The Chief Minister Adityanath administration had dismissed the selection of over 12,460 teachers through an exam advertised in 2016 during the previous Samajwadi Party-led administration and initiated a new selection process in 2018 to fill the 68,500 posts.

The Lucknow bench of the High Court asked the investigators to complete their inquiry in six months and submit a progress report on November 26.

Protestors claimed that they requested to be shown copies of their assessed answer scripts and discovered that they were not theirs. They alleged several discrepancies in the selection process.