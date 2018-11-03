The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday marched in Delhi on Saturday to seek justice for the families of those killed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The march started from Gurudwara Pratapganj and ended outside Parliament Street police station.

The march was led by Shiroman Akali Dal president president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. According to media reports, the protesters clashed with police during the march. Police detained Harsimrat Kaur Badal during the march, ANI reported.

“Our community has been seeking justice for the last 34 years,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. “Thousands of Sikhs were massacred, several women were raped and so many people lost their houses. Such an atrocity is a blot on Indian history. No one received justice. Why is the judiciary not taking suo-motu action?”

The riots broke out on November 1, 1984, after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. At least 2,433 people died in Delhi alone.

