The big news: Ministers, seers raise pitch for Ram temple in Ayodhya, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sabarimala temple will reopen on Monday amid threats from protestors, and AAP and BJP workers clashed in Delhi during a bridge’s inauguration.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Any talk of a mosque near Ram temple in Ayodhya can make Hindus intolerant, says Uma Bharti: Meanwhile, a saints’ conclave ‘directed’ the government to bring in legislation or an ordinance to enable the construction of the temple.
- Hindu outfits ask media houses not to send women reporters to Sabarimala, extra security deployed: Around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed around the hill shrine as it is set to open on Monday.
- Clashes between BJP and AAP workers mar inauguration of Signature Bridge in Delhi: A video showed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari engaging in a fistfight with police personnel trying to restrain him.
- Sohrabuddin Sheikh case witness claims ex-IPS officer DG Vanzara gave contract to kill Haren Pandya: Haren Pandya was the home minister of Gujarat when he was murdered in Ahmedabad in 2003.
- China expresses support for Pakistan’s ‘quest for peace through dialogue’ with India: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Sunday.
- Maneka Gandhi lashes out at Maharashtra government for killing tigress Avni: But the state’s forest minister defended the action, saying that the man-eater was shot dead as a last resort.
- Search operations after Indonesia plane crash extended by three days: Rescue teams have recovered 105 body bags so far, but only seven victims have been identified.
- Trinamool Congress delegation gives Rs 1 lakh each to families of five people killed in Tinsukia: Meanwhile, two suspected militants died on Saturday after a mob attacked them in Cachar district.
- Snowfall snaps power supply across Kashmir Valley, several flights cancelled: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed after heavy snowfall triggered landslides.
- Family of woman acquitted in Pakistan blasphemy case seeks asylum in UK: Asia Bibi’s husband said the situation is dangerous in Pakistan and that they have no security there.