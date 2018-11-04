A look at the headlines right now:

Any talk of a mosque near Ram temple in Ayodhya can make Hindus intolerant, says Uma Bharti: Meanwhile, a saints’ conclave ‘directed’ the government to bring in legislation or an ordinance to enable the construction of the temple. Hindu outfits ask media houses not to send women reporters to Sabarimala, extra security deployed: Around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed around the hill shrine as it is set to open on Monday. Clashes between BJP and AAP workers mar inauguration of Signature Bridge in Delhi: A video showed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari engaging in a fistfight with police personnel trying to restrain him. Sohrabuddin Sheikh case witness claims ex-IPS officer DG Vanzara gave contract to kill Haren Pandya: Haren Pandya was the home minister of Gujarat when he was murdered in Ahmedabad in 2003. China expresses support for Pakistan’s ‘quest for peace through dialogue’ with India: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Sunday. Maneka Gandhi lashes out at Maharashtra government for killing tigress Avni: But the state’s forest minister defended the action, saying that the man-eater was shot dead as a last resort. Search operations after Indonesia plane crash extended by three days: Rescue teams have recovered 105 body bags so far, but only seven victims have been identified. Trinamool Congress delegation gives Rs 1 lakh each to families of five people killed in Tinsukia: Meanwhile, two suspected militants died on Saturday after a mob attacked them in Cachar district. Snowfall snaps power supply across Kashmir Valley, several flights cancelled: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed after heavy snowfall triggered landslides. Family of woman acquitted in Pakistan blasphemy case seeks asylum in UK: Asia Bibi’s husband said the situation is dangerous in Pakistan and that they have no security there.