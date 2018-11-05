In photos: Blanket of smog covers Delhi as air pollution worsens before Diwali
Authorities said an increase in stubble burning in the neighbouring states contributed to the decline in air quality.
A thick blanket of smog engulfed Delhi on Monday with the pollution level falling to the “severe” category. The air quality deteriorated a day after having shown marginal improvement.
The overall Air Quality Index of the city was registered at 345, which falls in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI on Sunday was recorded at a “moderate” 171, the lowest in three weeks. The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research had predicted a deterioration in air quality from Monday.
Authorities said an increase in stubble burning in the neighbouring states contributed to the decline in air quality.
On Monday, the PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level was recorded at 268 while the PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) was recorded at 391. Delhi authorities have intensified efforts to combat pollution, including measures like halting construction activities and regulating vehicular traffic.