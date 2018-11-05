Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Apeejay House on Park Street, no casualties reported
At least ten fire trucks have been sent to the spot, reports said.
A fire broke out on Monday at the Apeejay House on Park street in Kolkata, ANI reported. The incident took place at around 11 am. No casualties have been reported.
Ten fire trucks have been rushed to the spot, NDTV reported. The traffic police has stopped vehicles from entering Park Street.
A short circuit in the server of a private bank may have been the cause for the fire, reports said.
More details are awaited.