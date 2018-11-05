A fire broke out on Monday at the Apeejay House on Park street in Kolkata, ANI reported. The incident took place at around 11 am. No casualties have been reported.

Ten fire trucks have been rushed to the spot, NDTV reported. The traffic police has stopped vehicles from entering Park Street.

A short circuit in the server of a private bank may have been the cause for the fire, reports said.

More details are awaited.

Fire breaks out at in a high rise building on Kolkata's park street. 10 fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/oU1bxBxfQr — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

Traffic update:-

Due to a fire incident on Park Street, traffic on Park Street is closed from Mullick Bazar Crossing. Necessary diversions are on. — DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) November 5, 2018