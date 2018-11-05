Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV News on Sunday apologised for spelling Chinese capital Beijing as “Begging” on live footage of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech. Khan, who was on an official trip to China, was speaking at the ruling Communist Party of China’s Central Party School.

The misspelled word appeared in the top left corner of the screen, where the channel intended to show where Khan was. It remained on screen for 20 seconds before being changed. Ironically, securing an economic package for his financially-stressed country was on Khan’s agenda.

“Today, during a live address of the prime minister during his ongoing visit to China, a typographical error took place, which remained on screen for 20 seconds,” PTV News said on Twitter. “This incident is regrettable. Strict action has been initiated under rules against concerned officials.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has ordered an inquiry into the incident, The News International reported. Screenshots shared with the hashtag #begging became a top trend on Twitter in Pakistan on Sunday.

BEGGING and the ↩️ sign ...



PTV gone drastically independent... pic.twitter.com/it0274We4B — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) November 4, 2018