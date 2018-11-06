A Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader was allegedly stoned to death in Telangana’s Vikarabad town on Tuesday. The body of Phirangi Narayana was found by some of his supporters in Sultanpur village, The News Minute reported.

Clashes were reported between workers of the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi after Narayana’s body was found. Two Congress workers who were injured in the clashes were later taken to hospital. “Seven people have been named as having actively participated in the stoning,” Vikarabad Superintendent of Police T Anapurna was quoted as saying. “Another 12 persons were present during the incident and we are verifying their role.”

Although no case has been registered so far, the police have shored up security in the area.

Anapurna ruled out a caste angle, adding that the police were probing if there was a political motive behind the murder. The official added that a woman on Monday filed a police complaint against Narayana and his aide Mallaya, accusing them of damaging her reputation by spreading rumours about her. The woman’s relatives allegedly locked Mallaya out of his house and the police suspect they stoned Narayana to death early on Tuesday, said Anapurna.

“The relatives of Narayana thought that he was killed by Congress workers and attacked two brothers,” he said.

Two men from Narayana’s party had earlier defected to the Congress. Another clash between supporters of both parties was reported on Sunday, said Anapurna.

The attack comes a month before Assembly elections in the state, which votes on December 7.

#BREAKING -- TRS leader Narayana Reddy stoned to death in Vikarabad. Reddy had an internal scuffle with a rival gang in the village. The police have ruled out any political involvement for now. pic.twitter.com/U5MUj6fUT0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 6, 2018