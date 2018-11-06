The Congress on Monday night released its third list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The elections will be held on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11.

The list, comprising 13 names, includes many new faces, PTI reported. The party dropped Pandhurna MLA Jatan Uikey and replaced him with Neelesh Uikey. The nominees include the loyalists of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, both contenders for the chief minister’s post if the Congress wins.

With the release of the third list, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 184 out of the 230 Assembly seats. The party had released its first list of 155 candidates on November 2, and a second list of 16 candidates on November 3.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had released its first list of 177 candidates on Friday, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan set to contest from Budhni.