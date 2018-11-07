The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three cases in connection with the clashes between workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in the city on Sunday, PTI reported.

One of the cases was filed against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, based on a complaint filed by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. The other two cases were based on complaints by Tiwari’s colleague BN Jha and an Aam Aadmi Party worker, police said.

A video tweeted by ANI on Sunday showed Khan pushing Tiwari at the function. In his complaint, Tiwari alleged that Khan had threatened to shoot him after pushing him.

After the incident, Khan had told ANI that he had not “pushed” Tiwari but was stopping him when he was trying to climb the stage. “It was obvious from his actions that if he was successful in climbing the stage he would have misbehaved or attacked CM [Arvind Kejriwal] and Deputy CM [Manish Sisodia],” Khan said.

The MLA claimed that Tiwari and his supporters had come to the inauguration despite not being invited. “They tore our posters and hoardings, showed black flags and attacked our workers. When Arvind ji arrived, they came near the stage but police didn’t stop them.”

Tiwari had then said that Khan’s bail should be cancelled immediately. Khan is accused of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal’s home in February. He is on bail.

The brawl between AAP and BJP workers at the function on Sunday came after Tiwari had expressed unhappiness over not being invited to the function despite being a Member of Parliament from the area. Both parties blamed each other for instigating the altercation after the police were called in to manage the situation.

Police have transferred the three cases to the Crime Branch for investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain asked Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida to file a police complaint against Tiwari for allegedly indulging in violence. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh accused the Delhi Police of “inaction” in dealing with the ruckus and sought a First Information Report against Tiwari.

#WATCH Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan seen pushing Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari during the inauguration of Delhi's Signature Bridge (Source: BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari's office) pic.twitter.com/Vl2CtDqeBX — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

When he (Manoj Tiwari) was trying to climb the stage I stopped him, I didn't push him. It was obvious from his actions that if he was successful in climbing the stage he would have misbehaved or attacked CM and Deputy CM: Amanatullah Khan, AAP pic.twitter.com/knPWOtinAq — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

Three FIRs registered in connection with the incidents that took place at the inauguration ceremony of Signature Bridge on November 4. All three cases are being referred to crime branch for further investigation: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018