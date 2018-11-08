Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday woke up to a thick smog the day after Diwali celebrations in the region.

The overall Air Quality Index at 6 am was at 325, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, but the AQI at multiple places including Anand Vihar was at 999, beyond which a deterioration in air quality cannot be measured. The CPCB measures a 24-hour average of air quality while the AQI is measured in real time. According to the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research or SAFAR, the overall AQI in Delhi was 467 at 7.30 am, 483 in Noida, and 325 in Gurugram.

There were several violations of the Supreme Court order on firecrackers, with people bursting fireworks outside of the two-hour limit mandated by the court. The court had also instructed that only “green fireworks” be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. Violations of the order were reported from across the NCR – at Mayur Vihar Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Lutyens Delhi, IP extension, Dwarka, and Noida Sector 78 among other places, according to PTI.

Thick layer of smog blankets South Block in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/FebOKFIhgf — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

Thick layer of smog engulfs Delhi; visuals from near Akshardham Temple. pic.twitter.com/K02CO18o5r — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

The Capital experienced severe air quality on Monday, likely due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. Analysts, however, predicted a further decline this week post-Diwali. “Air quality will be bad on Thursday and start to improve from Friday even if partial toxic crackers as compared to 2017 is burned,” SAFAR had said. Stubble burning in areas near the national capital is also adding to the pollution, the agency added. It also predicted that the PM10 concentration in Delhi will reach 575 and PM2.5 will be 378 on Thursday if crackers are burst.

The pollution authority could also consider inducing artificial rain after Diwali to wash away hazardous pollutants.